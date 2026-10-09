ZUMA Press Wire
Levante boss Luis Castro calls up 14-year-old wonderkid Diego Moyano to senior training as La Liga record beckons
Moyano joins first team training
The Portuguese manager took another defiant gamble on Thursday by bringing the defender, born in March 2012, into first-team sessions. According to MARCA, the right-footed teenager combines composure on the ball with aerial power and versatility across the defence. Training alongside seasoned professionals now hands Moyano a genuine chance to become La Liga's youngest-ever player.
- Pressinphoto
Bold youth integration bears fruit
The decision maintains Castro's fearless policy of fast-tracking raw talent regardless of the date on their birth certificates. That conviction was previously underlined on August 16, 2026, when left-back Marc Santos made a historic top-flight debut away to Espanyol, despite a 3-0 defeat. At 15 years and 288 days old, Santos became Los Granotas' youngest-ever league debutant and the third-youngest player to appear in Spanish top-flight history.
Financial strain drives academy reliance
Persistent financial constraints have forced the board to lean heavily on the academy, hoping to unearth another gem in the mould of Carlos Espi. This cost-effective strategy has been reinforced by the arrival of Belgian prospect Yanis Musuayi and Austria youth international Feanyi Ndukwe on loan from Liverpool. The coaching staff's faith in youth was also evident last term, when homegrown pair Nacho Perez and Paco Cortes were both handed their senior debuts.
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Senior debut awaits teenage prodigy
Moyano's immediate test is to maintain his sharpness and composure to convince the coaching staff amid a demanding league campaign. With a relegation dogfight looming, Castro must carefully identify the right moment before thrusting the schoolboy into the pressures of competitive action. Should those first official minutes arrive in the coming weeks, the defender will set a remarkable milestone unlikely to be surpassed across European football.
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