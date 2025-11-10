Getty
Leroy Sane given 'countless chances' warning by Julian Nagelsmann over Germany role as coach reminds Galatasaray star of demands
Nagelsmann's warning to Sane on Germany role
Nagelsmann has delivered a strong message to Sane following his return to the national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games. Nagelsmann, while selecting Sane, made it unequivocally clear that the winger's chances to impress are diminishing.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Nagelsmann said: "He knows that there are no longer countless opportunities to prove himself at the national team level, at least not under my leadership. Nagelsmann further admitted that he was "not yet 100 percent" satisfied with Sane's displays since his move to the Super Lig giants. He also conceded that Sane's nomination was partly influenced by a scarcity of high-quality options on the wing. "If we had six or seven players to choose from in that position, he would have a much harder time."
Sane's improved form but room for further development
Sane, who has 70 caps and 14 goals for the national team, is back in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg on Friday and Slovakia three days later in Leipzig. This marks his first call-up since June. Nagelsmann acknowledged Sane's intrinsic qualities, stating: "Profile-wise, he has everything we need in that position. That's why he has this opportunity now."
The Germany coach recognised that Sane's form has improved since his initial struggles at Galatasaray. "His scoring rate and performances have improved significantly compared to the beginning, both in the Süper Lig and in the Champions League," Nagelsmann observed. However, he was quick to add a caveat: "But he still has steps to take to improve even further – both here and at the club."
Sane himself had previously discussed his relationship with Nagelsmann, telling Sky: "Julian Nagelsmann and I have a very good relationship; we get along really well and had good exchanges and discussions during the last training courses. I’m grateful to him for that. Of course, I hope that when things are going well for me again, I’ll be invited back. I want to repay that trust with my performance – he’s always supported me, and I’m grateful for that."
Sane also expressed his determination for the World Cup, saying, "The World Cup is a big goal for me – the biggest event in football. I’ll do everything I can to perform at my best and show that Julian Nagelsmann has to take me. I certainly hope we have a great tournament together."
Sane's Galatasaray journey after slow start
Sane's move from Bayern Munich to Galatasaray in the summer initially saw him endure a challenging period. After leaving Bayern on a free transfer, he struggled to secure a consistent spot in the starting XI and was even an unused substitute in Galatasaray’s 1-0 Champions League win over Liverpool.
He was issued a warning over his hopes of playing for the national team, as Nagelsmann argued that the Turkish league is inferior to the Bundesliga, insisting it would take exceptional performances from Sane to convince him to give him a chance.
However, the 29-year-old winger has since found his rhythm in Turkey. "I had to settle in first. I had an adjustment period, so things didn't quite go as planned on the pitch at the beginning," Sane admitted to Sky. "I had to get to know my teammates, and they had to get to know me, how to interact on the pitch, how to play together. That took a little while. But now, in the last few games, I'm very happy with my performances and how I've played. I want to carry this momentum forward and keep going."
Sane has made 12 appearances in the Super Lig this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist, along with two assists in three Champions League appearances. Galatasaray currently leads the Super Lig with nine wins from 11 matches, sitting ahead of their rivals Fenerbahce.
Future beyond Galatasaray: A hint at Schalke return
Despite his current focus on Galatasaray and the German national team, Sane has also hinted at a potential emotional return to his boyhood club, Schalke, later in his career. The winger, who came through Schalke’s academy before moving to Manchester City in 2016, admitted to that the idea of ending his career where it all began "would be exciting."
"I had a great time there. Playing in the arena was always a lot of fun – it was my first step in professional football," Sane reflected. "That's why I'm basically open to anything. That would be a nice story, of course. We'll see where my path leads me. If an opportunity arises at some point, I'd certainly be open to it."
What next for Leroy Sane?
The upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia offer a crucial opportunity to respond to Nagelsmann's challenge and solidify his place in the squad ahead of future international tournaments. Following the international break, Sane will return to Galatasaray, who are currently leading the Super Lig and are enjoying a solid Champions League run. Maintaining his improved form at club level will be essential to keeping Nagelsmann's trust and ensuring he remains a key part of Germany's plans moving forward. His long-term future remains an open question, with a potential emotional return to Schalke a tantalising prospect for later in his career.
