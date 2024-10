This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Lionel Messi back with Argentina as manager Lionel Scaloni names squad for World Cup qualifiers vs Venezuela and Bolivia L. Messi Argentina World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Inter Miami CF The reigning Copa America champions have ther star man back in what is otherwise a largely unchanged squad Lionel Messi back for first time since Copa America

Albiceleste captain playing again for Inter Miami

Messi-less Argentina lost to Colombia, beat Chile