'He's 18 but looks like a seasoned pro' - Germany told they 'can't afford' to leave Bayern Munich youngster out of World Cup squad

Former Germany midfielder Hamann has been leading the calls for Karl’s inclusion in the final tournament roster. Assessing the youngster’s impact, Hamann told Sky Sport that the teenager possesses a rare natural talent that the national team simply cannot overlook.

"He's 18 and has only been playing professionally for eight or nine months, but you get the feeling that there's a seasoned pro on the pitch," Hamann said. "Everything he does has a naturalness and ease. With his ability to outmaneuver opponents one-on-one and create numerical superiority on the wing, we simply can't afford not to take him to the World Cup, given the players we have available."