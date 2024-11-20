'I had to get legal advice' - Danny Rose claims he didn't know explosive Jose Mourinho office showdown was being filmed for Tottenham Amazon documentary
Ex-Tottenham full-back Danny Rose has revealed he sought legal advice after he was seen arguing with Jose Mourinho in a documentary about the club.
- Rose confronted Mourinho while at Spurs
- Discussion was recorded for documentary
- Full-back was surprised by camera presence