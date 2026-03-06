Leeds United legend explains Elland Road commodity that is worth more than any transfer - and why it might help to keep the Whites in the Premier League

Championship title glory was savoured last season when accumulating 100 points and booking return tickets to the top-flight in silverware-winning style. Remaining competitive back among the elite of English football was never going to be easy.

Leeds have, however, pieced together a squad that blends match-altering ability with boundless energy - with the noise that sweeps down from steep-sided stands during every home game helping to deliver the most sought-after of commodities: marginal gains.

With the Whites not yet in a position to match the spending power of rivals that think nothing of investing billions of pounds across a relatively small number of transfer windows, they are having to get creative in the pursuit of precious points.

Value has been found in the recruitment market - through the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Anton Stach - but Leeds’ best piece of business has been giving a loyal fan base something to shout about.