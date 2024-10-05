VIDEO: Halloween's come early! Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier left red-faced as HORRIFIC mistake gifts Sunderland last-second equaliser - but team-mates blame dodgy pitch for freak goal
Leeds' Illan Meslier produced a horrible error to gift Sunderland a last-second freak goal as the Black Cats stole a point at the death on Friday.
- Leeds and Sunderland draw 2-2
- Meslier howler gifts point to Sunderland
- Sunderland remain top of the Championship