Leeds bottle it again! Adam Armstrong fires Southampton to Championship play-off final victory after capitalising on huge Ethan Ampadu mistake as Daniel Farke's toothless side blow final chance to seal Premier League return
Adam Armstrong's goal secured Southampton an immediate return to the Premier League with a 1-0 Championship play-off final win over Leeds United.
- Southampton beat Leeds 1-0 in play-off final
- Saints make instant return to Premier League
- Armstrong scores game's only goal at Wembley