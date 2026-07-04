AFP
Leandro Trossard set for Arsenal exit as €20m deal struck agreed
Besiktas agree deal for Belgian star
According to The Athletic, the Turkish giants have made a significant breakthrough in negotiations with Arsenal, reaching a fee of €20 million for the 31-year-old forward. The structured deal includes a guaranteed €18m upfront with a further €2m in performance-related add-ons. While the clubs have found common ground, the transfer is not yet fully completed as final details regarding personal terms and wages, expected to be in the region of €9m, continue to be hammered out.
Trossard’s current contract situation has forced Arsenal’s hand to some extent. Despite signing a fresh agreement in August 2025 that provided a significant pay rise to reflect his importance to the squad, the deal did not extend his commitment beyond the summer of 2027. With only one year remaining on his contract, the Gunners appear to have decided that cashing in now represents the best value for a player entering his thirties.
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World Cup commitments delay official move
Despite the advanced nature of the negotiations, a final announcement is not expected until Belgium concludes their World Cup campaign. Trossard is currently a key figure for Rudi Garcia’s side, where the Red Devils are preparing for a crucial last-16 encounter against the United States. The winger has been in sparkling form on the world stage, starting all four matches and contributing two goals and an assist during a dominant group-stage victory over New Zealand (5-1).
His influence for the national team was further underlined in the last-32 phase, where he provided a vital assist in the 3-2 comeback win against Senegal. Sources indicate that the deal is unlikely to progress to its final signature stage while the player is focused on his international duties, but the framework is firmly in place for him to head to Istanbul once the tournament is over.
A reliable presence for the Gunners
Since joining from Brighton for £27 million in January 2023, Trossard has become a mainstay of Mikel Arteta's squad, amassing 174 appearances with 36 goals and 34 assists – predominantly from the left flank, while also filling in centrally during injury crises.
His most prolific campaign in front of goal came in 2023-24, when he netted 16 times across the Premier League and Champions League, building on an impressive first half of the 2022-23 season at Brighton that included a hat-trick against Liverpool in a 3-3 draw.
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A stellar finish at the Emirates
If Trossard does depart, he will leave North London as a Premier League champion. The former Brighton man played a massive role in the 2025-26 season, helping Arsenal secure their first league title since the "Invincibles" era of 2004. He made 50 appearances across all competitions last term, recording eight goals and 11 assists, including a famous 83rd-minute winner against West Ham that kept the Gunners clear of Manchester City in the title race.
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