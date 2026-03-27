Lazio: there are signs of a shake-up in the attack this summer. Here’s who might leave and who might stay

One of the players whose future is most uncertain is Tijjani Noslin. In two years at Roma, he has shown flashes of his quality, and for this reason Lazio are willing to consider offers for him – provided they do not incur a loss on the 15 million euro investment made to sign him from Verona in 2024. Sarri has not managed to get the best out of him. And now, with Maldini’s arrival, his playing time has been significantly reduced. At the end of the season, discussions will take place at Formello regarding him and his future. The same applies to Boulaye Dia. The Senegalese striker will be bought outright from Salernitana for €11 million. Despite the investment, his name is among those most likely to leave. He wanted to leave as early as January, but his contractual situation made any potential move complicated. This summer, however, the situation will change. Lotito and Fabiani are ready to consider offers starting at €18 million. Petar Ratkov’s future is also in the balance. Having arrived in Rome during the winter transfer window, he is held in high regard by the club’s management, but not by the manager, who has in fact used him very little. If Sarri remains at the helm of Lazio next year, it cannot be ruled out that the Serbian centre-forward could be sent out on loan elsewhere to gain experience.