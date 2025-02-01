'I'm not a money-grabber' - Lauryn Goodman explains eye-watering child maintenance claims as she reveals Kyle Walker hasn't had any contact with her children for a year & aims dig over lack of Christmas presents
Lauryn Goodman explained why she demanded an eye-watering child maintenance as she revealed Kyle Walker has not met her children for a year.
- Goodman opened up on the 'gold digger' label
- Explained why she demanded exorbitant money for child welfare
- Walker did not send Christmas presents to her children