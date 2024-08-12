Chelsea star Lauren James, Man City goalkeeper Khiara Keating & Man Utd prospect Grace Clinton among all-Lionesses list of nominees for Women's PFA Young Player of the Year award

All six names on the shortlist for this year's accolade are promising young England players who shone in the 2023-24 Women's Super League season

Chelsea star Lauren James could be set to follow in the footsteps of England team-mate Lauren Hemp and become just the second footballer to retain her Women's PFA Young Player of the Year award this month, after being named to a shortlist made up entirely of Lionesses.

The PFA Awards have been an important event in English football culture for 50 years now and more big names will be added to its illustrious history books when this year's accolades are dished out on August 20. It's a night that will see the positive state of women's football in the country well-illustrated, likely in no better way than by the Women's PFA Young Player of the Year nominees. All six are exciting young England players that the nation will hope can deliver success for the Lionesses in years to come, as well as their contributions at club level.

James is one of two Chelsea starlets up for the accolade, alongside Aggie Beever-Jones after her breakthrough campaign with her childhood club. It's over to Manchester for the rest of the names battling it out for the chance to earn individual recognition, with Man City represented by Khiara Keating and Jess Park, while Man Utd have Maya Le Tissier and Grace Clinton, whose place on the shortlist comes after a fruitful loan spell with Tottenham, in the running.

Find out more about the six-woman shortlist below...