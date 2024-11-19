Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone among five England stars missing from Lionesses squad to face USWNT and Switzerland as Sarina Wiegman hands out two maiden call-ups
Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone are among five key absentees in the Lionesses' squad as England prepare to face Emma Hayes' United States.
- Lionesses finish 2024 against U.S. and Switzerland
- But will be without some key names due to injury
- Absences mean Wiegman calls upon new faces