Lauren James Ella Toone Lauren Hemp England Women splitGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone among five England stars missing from Lionesses squad to face USWNT and Switzerland as Sarina Wiegman hands out two maiden call-ups

EnglandL. HempL. JamesE. TooneWomen's footballEngland vs USAEngland vs SwitzerlandN. CharlesFriendliesL. Blindkilde

Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone are among five key absentees in the Lionesses' squad as England prepare to face Emma Hayes' United States.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lionesses finish 2024 against U.S. and Switzerland
  • But will be without some key names due to injury
  • Absences mean Wiegman calls upon new faces
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱