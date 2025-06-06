Lamine Yamal, Luis de la FuenteGetty Images
Lamine Yamal 'made a statement' with stunning performance against France as Spain boss says Barcelona youngster 'deserves' the Ballon d'Or

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says Lamine Yamal deserves to win the Ballon d'Or after the 17-year-old's impressive performance against France.

  • Yamal scored twice in Spain’s 5-4 semi-final win over France
  • Spain coach says Yamal “deserves the Ballon d'Or
  • La Roja face Portugal in the Nations League final
