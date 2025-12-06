AFP
Lamine Yamal's father accused of 'provoking Real Betis fans' in tense exchange that forced security to intervene during Barcelona win
Yamal shines with a goal in Barca's win
Yamal started in Hansi Flick's starting lineup against Betis, alongside Marcus Rashford and Torres as veteran forward Robert Lewandowski was rested for the clash. Torres stole the limelight for the visitors as he scored a first half hat-trick after Manchester United flop Antony handed the hosts an early lead. Young summer signing Roony Bardghji also scored in the first half, bagging his first La Liga goal, as the Catalan giants enjoyed a 4-1 lead at the break.
Around the hour mark, Barcelona won a penalty and Yamal took the spot-kick to further extend his team's lead. Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernandez scored a couple of late goals but the defending champions finally emerged victorious and walked away with a crucial three points.
Yamal's father clashed with home fans
While the teenager's performance on the pitch was excellent, his father landed himself in trouble after reportedly clashing with Real Betis fans at the stadium. According to Yago de Vega's report on Carrusel Deportivo, the situation in the stands, where Yamal's father was seated, turned hostile after he deliberately provoked home supporters surrounding him near his seat.
He reportedly made gestures, which in turn angered the local fans as they became hostile, leading to heckling and tense moments. A stadium security officer had to intervene and he could be clearly seen approaching Yamal's father to ask him to calm down. Yago, though, later claimed (via Caldena SER): "I just asked my friend who's there, and he said that for the moment things have calmed down, but there was a moment when he even thought something might happen."
Yamal declared La Liga Player of the Month
The Spanish sensation delivered a dominant run of form across Barcelona’s four La Liga fixtures in November, scoring against Elche, Celta Vigo and Deportivo Alaves while adding two assists in the Catalan side’s emphatic win over Athletic Club. Yamal’s standout moments included a two-assist display on Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou and another goal-and-assist performance against Alaves to close out the month.
Yamal's decisive impact in each fixture reinforced the sense that he had fully rediscovered rhythm and confidence after recent injury struggles. The 18-year-old's explosive contributions helped Barcelona win every league match during the month, propelling him past rivals including Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the final vote for La Liga's Player of the Month for November. The teenager's final November tally of three goals and three assists extended his league-leading creative total to eight assists.
Yamal loving success at Barcelona
At just 18, Yamal is already a generational talent who is destined to achieve great success in his professional career. He has already drawn comparisons with Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent and goalscoring ability.
Speaking about the success he has achieved thus far, the youngster said: "Where I used to play, in my neighbourhood, there were walls where people would sit and there was no better feeling than getting the people who were sitting there to stand up and laugh at the opponents. I think it’s the best feeling in the world and something that reminds me of that a lot is when I’m playing on the field and the fans get up and are surprised by a play I’ve made. I can’t feel pressure when playing football. I just try to enjoy it. I think that my friends and family have been through harder things than me just playing football.
"Football is everything to me. It’s the first love of my life and it will remain so. It’s one of the sports where everyone is on an equal footing. I don’t think I’ve ever felt pressure playing football. My parents faced real pressure as young parents. Managing family, work, being happy, and buying gifts… that’s real pressure for me."
