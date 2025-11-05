AFP
'I'm by his side' - Lamine Yamal receives total support amid injury struggles as Barcelona president vows to protect 'admirable genius'
Yamal’s off-field distractions draw scrutiny
Yamal has found himself under intense public and internal scrutiny in recent weeks. The 18-year-old’s performances have dipped slightly amid ongoing injury issues and mounting off-field distractions that have left Barcelona’s coaching staff concerned. Incidents have piled up: from Yamal flying to Milan after the defeat against Real Madrid instead of returning with his teammates, to filming commercials while still nursing a groin injury. Even minor breaches, like using golf carts reserved for staff or being the only player served meals at his table, have fuelled coach Hansi Flick’s perception of unequal treatment.
The teenager also sparked controversy ahead of El Clasico when he jokingly remarked on Twitch that “Real Madrid steal, they complain…”, a comment that drew anger from Madrid players and internal criticism from within Barca. His recent breakup with singer Nicki Nicole added to the off-field noise, reinforcing concerns that the winger’s focus has drifted from football.
Amid these issues, Laporta has publicly stepped in determined to shift the narrative and protect his young star from mounting pressure.
Laporta stands firm: 'Lamine is a genius and I’m by his side'
Barcelona president Laporta spoke to the media ahead of the club’s Champions League tie with Club Brugge, using the opportunity to defend Yamal and express his full support for the teenager.
“Lamine is a genius and I’m by his side, giving him my full support. He’s a fantastic young man and a brilliant player,” Laporta said. “What we have to do is take care of him and protect him. I’m completely aligned with anything that involves protecting Lamine, being by his side, giving him support... He’s only 18 and it’s not easy to process everything that’s happened to him.”
Laporta added that the club will continue to provide patience and guidance to ensure the youngster matures without the weight of unrealistic expectations. “We have to be understanding with him because he’s had pubalgia and that doesn’t heal overnight. He’s working very hard, which is admirable, even for all the injured players. In fact, I’ve had the opportunity to see what the recovery process is like,” the Barca president added.
His remarks underline a clear message: Yamal remains central to Barcelona’s long-term project, and the club’s leadership will shield him from excessive criticism as he navigates the pressures of superstardom.
Barcelona’s injury crisis deepens
Laporta also addressed the club’s ongoing injury crisis, which has complicated Flick’s plans during a crucial stretch of the season. “We’ve had a lot of injuries, I don’t want to use it as an excuse, but it’s a reality,” Laporta admitted. “This has disrupted our plans a bit, but now the injured players are recovering and we’re improving gradually.”
Barcelona have endured an unprecedented run of setbacks, with Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen and Joan Garcia all missing time through injury this season.
Lewandowski and Olmo returned in the 3-1 win over Elche, providing a timely boost, while Raphinha and Joan Garcia are expected to rejoin the squad after the international break. Laporta’s comments reflect growing optimism that the worst of the injury storm may soon be over, though the club continue to manage Yamal’s recovery with extreme caution.
Flick’s uncertain future amid challenging run
Laporta also touched on Flick’s situation, reaffirming his faith in the German despite growing speculation surrounding his long-term future. “I know for a fact that he’s very happy here at Barca and that he’s very excited about us returning to the stadium and about him being the coach of a club like this, which will also have a huge stadium,” Laporta said.
However, reports suggest Flick has privately told his staff he plans to step down at the end of the season, admitting to feeling “very tired” and disillusioned with the squad’s atmosphere.
In the short term, Flick’s focus remains firmly on results. Barcelona travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League, where they’ll aim to secure a vital away win following their victory over Elche. Positioned 12th in the table, the Catalan giants are looking to close the gap on the top eight and enter the international break with momentum.
A strong performance in Europe, followed by a win against Celta Vigo, would not only relieve pressure but also restore confidence ahead of a demanding post-break schedule. All eyes will now be on Yamal’s recovery and how Flick’s squad respond to Laporta’s rallying call both on and off the pitch.
