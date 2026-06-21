‘I’ll end up there’ - Lamine Yamal makes Lionel Messi-themed prediction as Spain & Barcelona superstar attracts plenty of attention

Yamal has been the talk of the footballing world following his meteoric rise, with many drawing parallels between his current trajectory and that of the greatest to ever wear the Blaugrana shirt. Just as the Argentine icon transitioned from a terrifying winger to a central playmaker, Yamal expects his own future to lie away from the touchline.

Speaking in an interview with El Mundo, the teenager explained the logic behind his tactical foresight. "I think Leo was also marked by three players," he explained. "And the only place where three players can’t mark you is in the middle. There are too many players there. As time goes on, I’ll end up there, because it’s very easy to defend with three on the wings, but they can’t mark me in the middle."



