‘One-on-three’ quality that puts Lamine Yamal in Lionel Messi category highlighted as former Spain international sees teenage star emulating ‘player from another galaxy’

According to quotes published by Mundo Deportivo ahead of the World Cup opener in Mexico City, Salgado expressed his excitement regarding the development of Spain’s newest jewel. La Roja find themselves in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, and are set to kick off their campaign against Cape Verde on June 15. While acknowledging that Messi remains in a tier of his own, the former full-back admitted the similarities between the two La Masia graduates are becoming impossible to ignore.

“We are very anxious to see what Lamine we are going to have in this World Cup. It will be incredible,” Salgado said. “Messi is a player from another galaxy, but it is true that they have parallels. Lamine is one of those players that people like to watch. There are not many with that personality in the one-on-one. And I wouldn't just say in the one-on-one, but one-on-two or one-on-three. That is something that Messi did have.”