Lamine Yamal, Endrick and 25 NXGN wonderkids to watch in the 2024-25 Champions League

A number of young players have made a name for themselves in Europe's premier club competition, and the latest batch could be the best yet

The Champions League is back, and with a brand new look. But whether you are in favour of, against or merely struggling to understand the 'Swiss Model', rest assured that plenty will stay the same about Europe's biggest and best club competition; Real Madrid will keep winning from impossible positions, Paris Saint-Germain will embarrass themselves in the knockout rounds, and those nights at Anfield will continue to be spine-tingling.

One other thing the new league format will not take away is the potential for young players to prove themselves on the biggest stage. A number of teenage talents have gone from relative unknowns to household names in the blink of an eye thanks to their Champions League performances in recent years, and the 2024-25 edition should be no different.

So who are the players to look out for over the next nine months? GOAL runs through the NXGN-eligible teenagers (born 2005 or later) who are set to light up the Champions League this time around...