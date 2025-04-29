'They can't say anything' - Lamine Yamal doubles down on brutal Real Madrid taunts as Barcelona wonderkid fires back at 'arrogance' claims
Lamine Yamal has shut down criticism of his post-game Copa del Rey comments, saying his detractors "can't say anything" while Barcelona are winning.
- 17-year-old said Real "can't handle" Barca this season
- Yamal was speaking ahead of Champions League semi
- Barcelona winger: "I don't have any fear"