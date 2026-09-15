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'It would be cowardly!' - Lamine Yamal demands Barcelona target Champions League glory as teenage superstar claims Hansi Flick's squad has the quality to win it all
Renewed European focus
Barcelona are targeting European football's ultimate prize this season, driven by a growing determination within the dressing room. Despite enduring a 12-year drought in the competition, the reigning back-to-back La Liga champions are eager to re-establish themselves among the continent's elite. Teenage superstar Yamal has embraced this mounting pressure, viewing the squad's ambition as a crucial driving force rather than an unwanted distraction.
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Yamal's demand for greatness
Speaking to Movistar+, Yamal made it clear that aiming for the top is non-negotiable for a club of Barcelona's stature. "It’s good to be obsessed with the Champions League; it would be very cowardly of us not to believe that we’re going to go for it this year," the teenager explained.
The winger welcomed the confident atmosphere within the squad, adding: "I see it as a good thing; it makes me happy that people come into the dressing room thinking we can win it. I think the problem would be if someone went out and said we’re going to win it no matter what, because you can never know that for sure."
Reflecting on the club's pedigree, he stated: "At the end of the day, we’re Barca, and Barca have had periods where they were the best team in history and have won the Champions League. We’ve got the squad to achieve it."
Rodri calls for caution
While Yamal is targeting a domestic and European double, veteran midfielder Rodri has offered a more measured assessment of the team's capabilities. The Spain captain believes Barcelona are not yet the finished article on the continental stage.
"The Champions League is achievable, but I don’t think we’re favourites," Rodri said. "It’s that final step we need to take to establish ourselves and show Europe what kind of team we are. This team still needs to polish several things to win it."
Drawing on his past success, the World Cup winner highlighted the importance of game management and defensive solidity. "It’s a tournament of moments, and understanding those moments," he said, suggesting that Barcelona must become "more consistent and more solid" rather than relying solely on attacking flair during tight knockout ties.
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Overcoming past trauma
Barcelona must now blend Yamal's youthful fearlessness with Rodri's hard-earned wisdom as they navigate their European campaign. Escaping their recent history of chaotic exits will require both tactical discipline and immense mental resilience.
As Yamal himself acknowledged, the Blaugrana must "act as a team and stick together through those twenty bad minutes" to survive against Europe's heavyweights. Mastering that balance will dictate whether they can finally reclaim their Champions League crown.
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