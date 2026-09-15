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Barcelona boss Hansi Flick backs Lamine Yamal’s Ballon d’Or claim and insists teenager's ego 'isn't a problem'
Flick supports confident Yamal
Flick has thrown his full support behind Yamal after the 19-year-old claimed he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. Yamal stated last week that while he and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe are the best players in the world, the prestigious individual prize should be his.
Flick quickly dismissed any concerns that the teenager's bold remarks were a sign of an inflated ego. Instead, the German boss praised his star winger's honesty ahead of the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on October 26.
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A worthy winner for Barcelona
Speaking ahead of Barca's clash with Racing Santander, Flick made it clear that Yamal's self-belief is entirely justified. He pointed to the youngster's incredible success for both club and country.
"He's honest, he has the self-confidence," Flick said explained. "He has shown this season how good he is. He's exceptional. His opinion is that he deserves it and I think also he deserves it: two titles [LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa] with us, the World Cup with the Spanish national team, why not?
"It's the same self confidence he has on the pitch. Whether it's 1v1 or 1v2 or 1v3, everyone in the stadium is like 'Wow.' This is Lamine. I will support him. It is amazing to have a player like him. Why should we not [campaign for him to win the Ballon d'Or]? It's normal. It's our player. We support our player."
Balancing ambition with team success
During his two years in charge, Flick has notoriously warned his squad that egos can kill success. However, he brushed off fears that Yamal's Ballon d'Or push might become an unwanted distraction.
When asked if Yamal's bid to win the Ballon d'Or could be a distraction, Flick said: "I hope not."
The manager added: "We are focused on what we can change, what is in our hands, which is to work hard every day. If you win titles for the team - because for me it is most important to win with the team - then you deserve it because you worked hard.
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Eyes on the next challenge
Yamal faces stiff competition for the ultimate individual prize. The field remains extremely open, with Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele among the other top contenders.
For now, Flick and Yamal must shift their focus back to domestic duties. Blaugrana will look to make it six wins from six in Liga when they return to action this week. The Catalan giants are set to host newly-promoted Racing Santander at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, giving Yamal another perfect opportunity to showcase his Ballon d'Or credentials.
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