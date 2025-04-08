Could Lamine Yamal ruin Arsenal's summer transfer plans? Barcelona plan fresh talks with Gunners target Nico Williams - and winger's friendship with Spain star could be key
Barcelona are set to launch a fresh bid to lure Nico Williams to the Spanish giants as they prepare to enter talks with the Athletic Club star.
- Barca and Arsenal target Spain star Williams
- La Liga leaders ready to open new negotiations
- Hope Yamal friendship will convince him to sign