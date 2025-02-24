LAFC wages: Who is the best paid player at the Black and Gold and everything you need to know about LAFC's salary bill

How much do the Los Angeles FC players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Los Angeles Football Club is among the most marketable Major League Soccer clubs ever since its inception in 2014. LAFC have been home to some superstars such as Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini, Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud, and Walker Zimmerman.

In just their second season, LAFC won the Supporters' Shield in 2019 with a record-breaking 72 points. They added another Shield to their collection in 2022, alongside claiming their first-ever MLS Cup in the same year, further cementing their status as one of the league’s top clubs.

In 2024, they won the Western Conference (regular season) by finishing at the top of the table, while also clinching the U.S. Open Cup. They will be hoping to build on a very successful year by bringing in more silverware in 2025.

So, who is the highest-paid player at the BMO Stadium this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis