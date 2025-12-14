LA Galaxy reportedly move closer to landing Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes in major defensive upgrade

The proposed trade agreement between the clubs has been finalized, the New York Times reported, though personal terms between Glesnes and the Galaxy remain under discussion. The Norwegian defender has established himself as one of the league's elite center-backs during his six-year tenure with Philadelphia, culminating in a 2022 MLS Defender of the Year award and consecutive Best XI selections in 2022 and 2025.

The framework of the trade reflects just how highly Glesnes is valued across Major League Soccer. Philadelphia are set to receive more than $1 million in guaranteed General Allocation Money, with additional performance-based incentives included.