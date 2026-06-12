AFP
'I'm putting pressure on him!' - Kylian Mbappe warns Didier Deschamps off 'awful' move to Italy after final World Cup with France
Deschamps prepares for his final World Cup
As France prepare for their campaign at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the focus is increasingly shifting toward the end of an era. Deschamps, who has led the national team for 14 years, is set to step down from his role following the conclusion of the tournament. His captain, Mbappe, is determined to ensure the 57-year-old receives the clinical farewell his trophy-laden career deserves.
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Pressure on Deschamps regarding the future
Despite his impending departure from the French setup, Deschamps has remained coy about his long-term plans. The manager has repeatedly stated that he is not ruling anything out, whether that involves a return to club management or taking charge of another national team.
However, the prospect of seeing his mentor in an opposing dugout is one that Mbappe is actively trying to prevent. Mbappe admitted that he has been vocal within the camp about the manager's next steps, admitting that he wants to influence the decision.
Speaking to M6, Mbappe said: "The best way to pay tribute to him is to win because he loves to win. We're going to make sure he has the best of the recent World Cups. Hopefully, it will be his last because I hope he doesn't play for another team."
Mbappe then admitted he is trying to influence Deschamps' future plans, saying: "I'm putting pressure on him."
The 'awful' prospect of Italy
Speculation has frequently linked Deschamps with the Italy job, especially given his deep ties to the country from his time as both a player and manager at Juventus. With the Azzurri looking to rebuild after a period of historic instability and missing multiple World Cups, Deschamps' pedigree is seen as the perfect fit for the four-time world champions. Mbappe, however, is far from a fan of that particular career path.
When asked specifically about the rumors connecting Deschamps to the Italian hotseat, Mbappe did not hold back his thoughts. "They said Italy, that would be awful," the France captain remarked.
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One final push for World Cup glory
For now, both Mbappe and Deschamps remain focused on France's World Cup mission. After falling short in the 2022 final, Les Bleus are targeting another world title and a memorable farewell for their departing coach. The 2026 tournament will mark the final chapter of Deschamps' time with France. Before any decision is made on his future, he faces the challenge of guiding his squad through one last campaign and try to end it with maximum results.
Les Bleus will begin their World Cup campaign against Senegal in their Group I opener on June 16. They will then face Iraq on June 22, and close out their group stage against Norway four days later.
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