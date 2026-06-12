'I'm putting pressure on him!' - Kylian Mbappe warns Didier Deschamps off 'awful' move to Italy after final World Cup with France

Despite his impending departure from the French setup, Deschamps has remained coy about his long-term plans. The manager has repeatedly stated that he is not ruling anything out, whether that involves a return to club management or taking charge of another national team.

However, the prospect of seeing his mentor in an opposing dugout is one that Mbappe is actively trying to prevent. Mbappe admitted that he has been vocal within the camp about the manager's next steps, admitting that he wants to influence the decision.

Speaking to M6, Mbappe said: "The best way to pay tribute to him is to win because he loves to win. We're going to make sure he has the best of the recent World Cups. Hopefully, it will be his last because I hope he doesn't play for another team."

Mbappe then admitted he is trying to influence Deschamps' future plans, saying: "I'm putting pressure on him."