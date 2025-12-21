'The celebration is for him' - Kylian Mbappe sends heartfelt message to Cristiano Ronaldo after copying Real Madrid legend's iconic 'Siu' following Sevilla penalty

In quotes carried by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe said: “It's incredible, in my first [full] year to be able to do what Cristiano did.

“[He’s] my idol, the best player in Real Madrid's history. The celebration is for him. I wanted to give him a shout-out because he's always been good to me, he's helped me adapt to Madrid, and now it's great to help Madrid win games.

“Today I wanted to share that with him. I have a very good relationship with him, he’s my friend now, and I send my best wishes to him and all Madrid fans, and a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“It's a special day because it's [also] my birthday. I’ve always said since I was little that it's a dream to play a professional match on my birthday, and even more so for my dream team. The goal was to finish the year with a win.”

Mbappe will not have the chance to break Ronaldo’s record as Real’s clash with Sevilla was their final fixture of 2025. Alonso’s side are not back in action until they travel to Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis on Sunday, 4 January.