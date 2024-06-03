Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid GFXGOAL
Soham Mukherjee

Kylian Mbappe is FINALLY incoming! When Real Madrid will announce blockbuster transfer for PSG star - revealed

Kylian MbappeReal MadridParis Saint-GermainLaLigaTransfersLigue 1

Real Madrid have reportedly set a date to announce Kylian Mbappe's transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mbappe on the verge of joining Real
  • PSG have given the green signal to announce the transfer
  • Could be made official this week
Article continues below