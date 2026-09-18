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'Everyone has an opinion!' - Kylian Mbappe fires back at critics claiming he is 'only a goalscorer' after trophy-less season at Real Madrid
Mbappe addresses critics over trophy deficit
Mbappe has responded directly to suggestions that he is a player who only scores goals rather than elevating his team to major honours. The 27-year-old finished last season as the top scorer in Liga, the Champions League, and the 2026 World Cup. However, he ended the campaign without lifting a single trophy.
The contrast between his impressive individual output and his lack of team silverware has fuelled claims from detractors that his goals fail to make his team-mates better.
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Accepting every opinion in football
Speaking in an interview with Spanish publication AS, the France national team captain brushed off the negative narrative surrounding his overall game. He explained that accepting different viewpoints is simply part of mature professional football.
"Those who say I only score goals? That's their opinion," Mbappe said when asked about the lingering criticism. "Over the years, thanks to experience, I've learned that in football, everyone has an opinion and you have to accept it. Sometimes they share your point of view, sometimes not."
The star attacker emphasised that success on the pitch cannot be restricted to a single style of play, saying: "There isn't just one way to win in football, there are millions, which is why I am always ready to listen."
Learning from structured football debates
Mbappe was careful to distinguish between thoughtful analysis and commentators who merely want to provoke, making it clear he filters out bad-faith arguments.
"There are people who just seek to tease or cause harm," he added. "As for those who want to talk about football, with a structured approach and vision of the game, I am always open to their comments, whatever their perspective. You can also learn from them."
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Focus shifts to current campaign
Despite the debate surrounding his lack of silverware last term, Mbappe has made an impressive start to the new domestic campaign in Spain. The prolific frontman has already scored seven goals in six Liga matches this season as he looks to transform his individual dominance into collective trophies for Los Blancos.
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