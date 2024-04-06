GFX Ramos Mbappe Luis EnriqueGetty/GOAL
Thomas Hindle

Kylian Mbappe proves Luis Enrique wrong again! Star's late magic saves PSG from embarrassing defeat after being dropped against Clermont Foot ahead of Champions League crunch tie against Barcelona

Paris Saint-GermainKylian MbappeGoncalo RamosLigue 1Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont FootClermont Foot

Kylian Mbappe assisted Goncalo Ramos' late goal as PSG fought back for a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Clermont Foot.

  • Ramos' late goal rescues point against Clermont Foot
  • PSG rotated heavily with Champions League looming
  • Mbappe provided an assist in 30 minute cameo

