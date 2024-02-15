Kylian Mbappe, Phil Foden & Andriy Lunin lead UEFA Champions League FedEx Performance Zone

The PSG, Manchester City and Real Madrid stars all played massive roles in their sides picking up vital wins in the first legs of their last-16 ties

The UEFA Champions League knockout stage is underway, with the first four matches of the last-16 having completed their first-leg ties. Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all took important leads from their opening European matches from 2024 and know what they have to do to keep their campaigns alive.

After a strong performance in Denmark, City will host Copenhagen in the second leg confident that they can hold onto the two-goal lead they secured thanks to a 3-1 win. Madrid, on the other hand, secured a narrow victory from their trip to face RB Leipzig but will be determined to make sure they keep that one-goal lead when they meet again in the Santiago Bernabéu.

From Wednesday's matches, Bayern suffered a second consecutive setback when they were beaten 1-0 by Lazio in Rome, while it was business as usual for Kylian Mbappe as he helped fire Paris Saint-Germain to victory against Real Sociedad.

Article continues below

It was an interesting week of matches in Europe's most prestigious competition, but who were the standout performers? With the help of the FedEx Performance Zone, GOAL takes a look at the stars of the UCL this week.

The FedEx Performance Zone uses a specially devised algorithm to track players' performances in the UEFA Champions League.