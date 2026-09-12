Kylian Mbappe masterclass! Real Madrid star shines with brace as Los Blancos crush Rayo Vallecano to move level with Barcelona

Real Madrid entered the fifth round of La Liga fixtures with a clear point to prove following a disappointing defeat to Real Betis in their previous outing. Despite a midweek European victory over Inter Milan, questions remained regarding the team's fluidity and clinical edge in the final third. Those doubts were swiftly dispelled under the lights of the Bernabeu as Kylian Mbappe took control of proceedings, reinforcing his status as the primary contender for the Ballon d'Or with a display of pure attacking efficiency.

The momentum remained firmly with the home side, and it took just three minutes for the lead to be doubled. Mbappe turned provider this time, drifting into space and carving open the Rayo Vallecano backline with a perfectly weighted pass for Carreras, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net. The ruthless nature of Madrid's play left the visitors struggling for air, and the pressure told once again in the 35th minute. Jude Bellingham joined the scoresheet by meeting a low cutback from Vinicius Junior and put it home to make it 3-0.