Kylian Mbappe to return?! Didier Deschamps offers positive update on France striker's broken nose ahead of Netherlands clash at Euro 2024 Kylian MbappeFranceEuropean ChampionshipReal MadridDidier Deschamps

Kylian Mbappe could potentially return to action against the Netherlands as Didier Deschamps offered a positive update on the striker's broken nose.