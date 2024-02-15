Kylian Mbappe bombshell! PSG superstar tells Parisians he will leave club this summer amid Real Madrid links

Getty ImagesThomas HindleKylian Mbappe bombshell! PSG superstar tells Parisians he will leave club this summer amid Real Madrid linksKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Real MadridLaLigaPSG forward Kylian Mbappe has told the club that he will leave this summer, with growing speculation of a long-awaited Real Madrid switchArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowParisian forward set to depart the club when contract expiresHas been linked with Real Madrid move for yearsTerms of exit haven't been finalised