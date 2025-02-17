'Unstoppable' Kylian Mbappe backed to become 40-goal-per-season striker and make history at Real Madrid by Los Blancos legend Casemiro
Real Madrid legend Casemiro has backed Kylian Mbappe to become a '40-goal-per-season' striker and succeed with Los Blancos and make history.
- Casemiro backs Kylian Mbappe to succeed at Madrid
- Claims he can create history and score 40 per season
- Calls Mbappe, the heir to Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar