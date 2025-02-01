Kyle Walker is going from one crisis club to another: Underachieving AC Milan enduring a chaotic campaign ahead of huge derby date with rivals Inter

The Rossoneri are desperately trying to save their season ahead of Sunday's San Siro showdown with their high-flying city rivals

During his unveiling as an AC Milan player on Monday, Kyle Walker was asked if he'd felt any doubts over his decision to move to San Siro after watching his new team scrape their way past Parma the day before courtesy of two injury-time goals.

"No, it's football," the former Manchester City captain replied. "Things happen during games, but we got the win that we wanted, and needed, by the final whistle. We've got an important game on Wednesday and the derby on Sunday, so it was an important step to make sure we start this week in the best way possible."

The very real fear now, though, is that the week will end in the worst way possible - as that "important game on Wednesday" went disastrously wrong, with Milan blowing a gilt-edged opportunity to progress directly to the last 16 of the Champions League by slumping to a dismal 2-1 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb. Another loss on Sunday evening would pile even more pressure on a group of players - and indeed directors - struggling terribly to convince the club's fans of their competency.

So, while Walker requested a January transfer because "things at City weren't going too well", there's no guarantee that he'll find life any easier at Milan, a club that now finds itself in a constant state of chaos...