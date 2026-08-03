'I always wanted to stay!' - Konrad Laimer opens up on Bayern Munich contract extension and future under Vincent Kompany

Addressing his tactical position for the 2026-27 campaign, Laimer admitted he is ready to deploy wherever his manager needs him.

As quoted by iMiaSanMia on X, the utility player stated: "I have no idea. I feel comfortable in a lot of different positions. Over the last two years, I've mostly played at right-back, but also occasionally at left-back. I think I can help the team there with my qualities. Where I play doesn't matter to me, as long as I'm out on the pitch."

Reflecting on the negotiations behind his extension, he added: "I was always very relaxed about the whole situation. I'm happy that everything worked out and the deal is now done. It's a lot of fun here with all the guys and the entire coaching staff. I'm ready to keep pushing, keep improving, and take the next step."