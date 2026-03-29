Kolo Muani is waiting for Juventus: different situations regarding the departures of David and Openda

"Openda is now a problem for Juve to resolve, and they are already looking for buyers for him. At the moment, they are looking for buyers more for him than for David," Romano assures us. "Spalletti, too, has often made it clear, both in private and in public, that the Belgian does not fit in with what he wants. It’s over between Openda and Juve; they will part ways barring any dramatic twists." The outcome of the negotiations for Vlahovic’s contract renewal, which are still pending, will certainly have an impact on David.