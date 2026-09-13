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Kobbie Mainoo reveals his Manchester derby obsession as Man Utd wonderkid plots another victory over City
The significance of the Manchester derby
Mainoo is no stranger to the intensity of the Manchester derby, having transitioned from a promising academy prospect to a pivotal first-team figure. As the Red Devils prepare for the 199th meeting between the two clubs, the 21-year-old has reflected on his lifelong history with the fixture. Having faced City repeatedly throughout his youth development, Mainoo understands that this game carries a weight unlike any other on the English football calendar.
Speaking to United Review, Mainoo detailed his personal connection to the fixture, stating: "It means a lot to me. I mean, coming up in the Academy, you play City twice a season and it’s always the biggest game. You know that being a fan, but where the coaches would big it up, it’s always been a big rivalry for us, and so yeah, I’m really excited."
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Reliving the FA Cup final glory
It has been two years since Mainoo produced perhaps his most iconic performance in a United shirt, steering the club to a memorable 2-1 victory over City in the 2024 FA Cup final at Wembley. That afternoon, the midfielder was named Player of the Match after scoring the decisive second goal, a moment that cemented his status as one of the brightest talents in the country. The celebrations that followed, featuring Mainoo in a red, white, and black bucket hat, remain etched in the memories of the United faithful.
Reflecting on his goal and the trophy win, Mainoo said: “It was a great day. I mean, scoring in the derby any time is unbelievable, but in an FA Cup final, it’s just that much sweeter. And to go on and to win, yeah, it’s a day I’ll never forget. The moment you dream of, like at Wembley, against your rivals, to win a trophy. It’s unbelievable. I’ve still got the bucket hat, still got some of the scarves from the game. Yeah, I’ll keep them forever!"
Chasing another derby win
As the two sides prepare to lock horns once again, Mainoo is fully aware of the psychological boost a victory over Manchester City can provide. While United have shown significant improvement, they know that overcoming Maresca’s side requires a near-perfect performance. The midfielder is adamant that the team will not be complacent, viewing the derby as a pivotal moment that could define their trajectory for the remainder of the campaign.
For Mainoo, the objective remains clear: continue the dominance established earlier this year and send a message to the rest of the league. "Any time you beat City it’s positive and it’s big for the season, like it helps boost the team, so we’re not going to take that lightly, and we know it’s a big one. Hopefully we come out winners," Mainoo stated.
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Working under the guidance of Michael Carrick
With United boasting a formidable home record at Old Trafford—where Leeds United remain the only side to have avoided defeat during Michael Carrick's tenure—the influence of the former United captain is clear. For a young midfielder like Mainoo, having a manager who played the same position at the highest level has been an invaluable asset.
"I’ve loved it [working under Carrick]. So much help, especially him being such an experienced midfielder and winning so much with this club. Anything that he tells you or any instruction that he gives you is gold, really. So it’s been good to learn under him and play for him," he remarked.
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