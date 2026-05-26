AFP
‘Knicks in four’ - USMNT star Tyler Adams makes NBA Finals pick
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Adams all in on Knicks
United State's Men's National Team midfielder Tyler Adams is a proud New Yorker.
The 27-year-old, who was tapped to represent the his country in the World Cup Tuesday afternoon, grew up a little more than an hour outside The Big Apple. So, when he was asked to give a prediction for the upcoming NBA Finals the day after the Knicks advanced for the first time since the year he was born, he didn't hold back.
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Knicks practice what they preach
'Knicks in four' is a popular catchphrase among fans of the team, signifying their confidence that the club they support will defeat their opponent in four games of a best-of-seven series. That's exactly what they did in both the Eastern Conference semifinals and finals, downing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively, for the right to play for what could be their first championship since 1973.
The USMNT have never won the World Cup and is looking to reach the quarterfinals for what would be the first time in 24 years.
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USMNT World Cup roster revealed
Adams, who plays for the Premier League's AFC Bournemouth, was one of 26 players chosen by USMNT Manager Mauricio Pochettino. It will be Adams' second World-Cup appearance. He played every minute of the World Cup for the USA back in 2022 despite battling injuries.
- AFP
What comes next?
The USMNT will open their 2026 World Cup campaign with three Group D matches across the United States. They will face Paraguay on June 12 at 9 p.m. ET, Australia on June 19 at 3 p.m. ET and Turkey on June 25 at 10 p.m. ET.