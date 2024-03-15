'Kings of the competition'- Pep Guardiola claims Champions League quarter-final tie against Man City is 'not special' for Real Madrid

(C)GettyImagesSoham Mukherjee'Kings of the competition'- Pep Guardiola claims Champions League quarter-final tie against Man City is 'not special' for Real MadridManchester CityReal MadridPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueChampions LeagueLaLigaPep Guardiola hailed Real Madrid as the Champions League "kings" after Manchester City were drawn against the Spanish giants in the competition.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity to lock horns with Madrid in the last eightWill meet Los Blancos for the third year in a rowGuardiola 'not paying much attention' to one opponent