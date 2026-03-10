Getty Images
'He's killing it!' - Patrice Evra urges Man Utd to launch transfer swoop for 'explosive' Brazil star
Thriving in Ligue 1
In a star-studded forward line, the Brazilian prodigy struggled to secure consistent playing time at Real Madrid. However, Lyon provided him with another opportunity, offering valuable first-team experience in Europe since the winter transfer window. Since his move to Ligue 1, the Brazil international striker has rediscovered his best form, scoring five goals and providing four assists in ten appearances across all competitions. Evra is convinced that the 19-year-old possesses the physical and technical attributes necessary to enhance United's attacking options following this remarkable resurgence.
The perfect profile for Old Trafford
Evra has been closely monitoring the forward's progress and is thoroughly impressed by his resilience following a difficult adaptation period in the Spanish capital. The Frenchman noted Lyon’s rich history of nurturing South American talent, citing club legend Juninho Pernambucano as a prime example of their developmental success. "If I could sign one striker for Man Utd I would choose Endrick - he would be a great signing", Evra told Stake. "I've always loved watching Endrick, even when he was in Brazil. It was quite sad what happened at Real Madrid. He's killing it at Lyon. Lyon have a great history with bringing in Brazilian players and making them bounce back in their careers, like Juninho."
The Sir Bobby Charlton connection
One of the more fascinating aspects of the youngster's rise has been his surprising reverence for footballing history, specifically his deep admiration for United icon Sir Bobby Charlton. This unexpected connection has only fuelled Evra’s desire to see the forward grace the Old Trafford pitch. "I couldn't believe when Endrick said Bobby Charlton was his idol, but wow, that was really surprising," Evra said. "Come to Man United, Endrick, you're more than welcome, especially if Charlton was your idol."
World Cup prospects and Madrid's dilemma
The immediate future for the attacker hinges on his domestic form and upcoming international commitments. Evra hopes to see him lead the line for Brazil in the forthcoming World Cup, where a dominant showing could drastically inflate his profile. Beyond international duty, Madrid face a significant dilemma. If Endrick's scintillating form continues, they must decide whether to integrate him into their starting XI next season or capitalise on his rising value.
