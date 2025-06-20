'Killed PSG with their own poison!' - Botafogo coach hails 'perfect' match and jokes he prefers his wife's kisses to John Textor's after passionate embrace with American owner

Renato Paiva praised his team’s tactics in a 1-0 Club World Cup win over Paris Saint-Germain and laughed off a surprise kiss from owner John Textor.

Botafogo stunned PSG 1-0 at Club World Cup

Paiva said they beat PSG using their own style of play

Textor gave the Portuguese manager a surprise kiss