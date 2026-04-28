Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's father reveals PSG winger's summer transfer stance amid Arsenal interest

Arsenal have been credited with a strong interest in Kvaratskhelia as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options in the summer window. Sky Sports have reported that the Gunners are exploring a move for the 25-year-old, who has solidified his status as one of the most feared wingers in European football since his €80 million move to PSG from Napoli in January 2025.

However, Arsenal face a significant battle if they are to land their man. PSG currently view the Georgian captain as untouchable following eighteen months of sustained excellence in the French capital. With the reigning European champions desperate to keep their core squad together, a move to the Emirates Stadium appears increasingly complicated.