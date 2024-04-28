No Khadija Shaw, no Women's Super League title? Injury to star striker presents Manchester City with a huge challenge in quest to dethrone Chelsea

The league’s leading scorer will not play again this season due to a foot injury. Could that stop the Cityzens from winning the WSL?

As the Women's Super League title run-in intensifies, Manchester City can boast a squad packed with match-winners and world-class talents who can make a difference at both ends, experienced international footballers who know how to cope with moments of high pressure. But can any of them fill the void that has been left by Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw's season-ending injury?

Shaw has been immaculate for City this season, scoring 21 goals in just 18 league outings, shaking off that 'doesn't score in the big games' nonsense with one in each Manchester derby and a decisive effort in the win at fellow contenders Chelsea in February. She appeared to be hitting top gear just at the right time, too, her unstoppable header against West Ham on Sunday making it six goals in four games.

But after bagging a brace in the eventual 5-0 win, she pulled up. Lauren Hemp had started a promising counter-attack and picked out Jess Park, whose shot was well-saved by Mackenzie Arnold. Shaw was following it up, in case Arnold parried it into her path, but then she felt something and limped to the side of the goal. There was no challenge, no contact, but the WSL's leading goal-scorer sustained a foot injury that has ruled her out of the last three games of the season.

Man City head coach Gareth Taylor was defiant after the game. "We'll deal with it," he said. "If it's more serious than we anticipate, then we'll deal with it." But that is certainly easier said than done. The Cityzens have three games left in their bid for a first WSL title in eight years; how do they get over the line without their star striker?