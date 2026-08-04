Kevin De Bruyne to MLS? Man City legend ready to quit Napoli as two American clubs lead transfer race

De Bruyne could be preparing to leave Napoli after just a single season in Serie A. According to Fichajes, the 35-year-old Belgian midfielder is actively considering his future, with a move to Major League Soccer emerging as a distinct possibility.

Despite holding a contract in Italy until 30 June 2027, an early departure could be sanctioned this summer. His exit will ultimately depend on an interested club reaching a financial agreement with Napoli and presenting a project that convinces the veteran playmaker. The Italian outfit are reportedly willing to study a separation to free up one of the highest salaries in their squad.







