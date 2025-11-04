Kevin De Bruyne sends out message to fans after undergoing surgery as Napoli star confirms he's facing lengthy spell out of action

Reports in the Italian media have suggested that injuries to veterans such as De Bruyne and compatriot Romelu Lukaku could actually help Napoli be more of a team. However, Conte has dismissed this as nonsense. After their win over Lecce last week, the Italian said: "Let's not forget this start to the season, where we're making a virtue of necessity. Key players are getting injured, there's been talk of major reinforcements, and meanwhile we've lost Lukaku and now De Bruyne too. Some said we benefited from that, and I find that absurd. I remember the headlines about his signing [De Bruyne] for Napoli, which was outpacing their rivals. Now, some dare say [his injury] could be an advantage, it's fantastic: I give up, I've heard all sorts of things. Lukaku has disappeared from the radar, now De Bruyne's absence is an advantage: it's Oscar-worthy. Let's look at the goalkeepers: the third keeper broke, then [Alex] Meret, and some were wondering why we also brought in [Vanja] Milinkovic-Savic, while now he's the only one left. Maybe we need to keep quiet sometimes, because some people have a slightly longer view, and in the end, the facts prove them right."