Kevin De Bruyne is on his way back! Napoli star flying back to Italy as lengthy injury rehab enters final stretch

The journey back has been far from simple for the former Manchester City man. It has been 116 days since De Bruyne’s season hit a devastating roadblock on October 25. During a high-stakes clash against Inter, the midfielder suffered a serious injury to the biceps femoris in his right thigh while converted a first-minute penalty. The sight of the Belgian in tears was a bitter blow for the Partenopei. Following the advice of specialists, he underwent surgery in Antwerp on October 29 and has spent the last few months at a specialised clinic in Belgium.

With a return to Italy penned in for this weekend, according to Corriere dello Sport, he will get to see his team-mates as they return for training on Monday. However, it is still unclear when he will be able to participate with the rest of the group, let alone make his return to the matchday squad.

In a twist of fate, De Bruyne’s rehabilitation coincided with that of his international team-mate Romelu Lukaku. While Lukaku has already successfully navigated his way back into Conte’s matchday squads, De Bruyne’s path required surgical intervention. Despite the different approaches to their recoveries, both players share a singular focus: regaining peak fitness to lead Napoli’s charge in Serie A and securing their places for the 2026 World Cup in North America. For De Bruyne, who turns 35 in June, this summer represents a final shot at global glory.