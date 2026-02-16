Getty Images
'I have a clear goal' - Karim Adeyemi aiming for 'the top' as transfer rumours swirl amid frozen Borussia Dortmund contract negotiations
The €60m question mark
The 24-year-old Germany international, whose current deal with Die Schwarzgelben runs until June 2027, has found himself at the centre of intense gossip following reports of a breakdown in communication over a possible contract extension. The former Red Bull Salzburg man has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga, with suggestions that the club might look to cash in on one of their most valuable assets.
Reports indicate that Dortmund are now seriously considering selling him during the upcoming summer transfer window. Such a move could reportedly command a fee in the region of €60m, providing Dortmund with significant capital to reinvest in the squad while offloading his substantial wages from the books.
‘The decision doesn't lie with me alone’
Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten about the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, Adeyemi was candid about the complexities of modern football negotiations. He acknowledged that while he remains focused on the present, the situation is not entirely within his control. “In football, everything can change very quickly. It could all be decided in a month or two – maybe even in the next couple of weeks. The decision isn’t mine alone. Many factors come into play, including considerations from the club,” he explained.
Adeyemi also took the opportunity to dismiss claims that his personal life was dictating a move to a major European metropolitan hub. Addressing rumours that his wife was pushing for a change of scenery, he stated: “What you read in the media isn’t always accurate. My focus is here. I’ve never said I feel uncomfortable or anything like that.”
He added: "My goal has always been to compete at the very top. Nevertheless, I'm not going to make any bold pronouncements about other teams. We're focusing on ourselves, doing our own thing. If it works out well in the end, great. We have to stay true to ourselves, perform well, win games – and then we'll see where we stand. I have a clear goal – and I'll announce it again every year as long as I play here."
Music video appearance causes BVB stir
Off the pitch, Adeyemi has faced scrutiny for his extra-curricular activities, most notably an appearance in a music video for his wife, the rapper Loredana. The cameo reportedly caught club officials off guard, adding another layer of tension to an already delicate situation. It has been claimed that Borussia Dortmund officials were not informed about the video beforehand, leading to further irritation within the halls of the Signal Iduna Park.
The timing of the video release, coupled with its lyrical content comparing Adeyemi’s market value to that of former BVB icon Erling Haaland, has not sat well with some sections of the support. While players are entitled to their free time, the optics of the situation have complicated his standing at a time when his on-field consistency is under the microscope. The club’s hierarchy is reportedly weighing up whether his off-field profile matches the professional standards expected of a senior player.
Summer of decision for the German international
With the involvement of high-profile agent Jorge Mendes, the negotiating table has become even more crowded. Mendes is known for driving a hard bargain, and his presence often signals that a major move is on the horizon. Dortmund may find themselves at a crossroads: either cave to the financial demands required to keep the winger long-term or seek a clean break that allows them to refresh Niko Kovac’s attacking options with younger, more settled talent.
As the Bundesliga season nears its climax, the pressure will be on Adeyemi to prove he remains fully committed to the Dortmund cause. The next few weeks could prove pivotal in determining whether he remains the face of the club’s attacking future or becomes its next high-profile export. For now, the German international maintains he has a "clear goal" in mind, but whether that goal aligns with the club’s vision remains the multi-million euro question hanging over the Westfalenstadion.
