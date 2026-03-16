Juventus: Vlahovic set to face Sassuolo – the latest from Continassa

Juventus’ number nine has now been training with the rest of the squad for several weeks, a sign that his condition is steadily improving. It had already looked as though he might return for last Saturday’s match against Udinese, but in the end a cautious approach prevailed, following a mutual agreement between the manager and the player. No rushing, then: it was decided to give Vlahovic another week of training to complete his recovery and avoid any risk of a relapse.

In the meantime, Juventus continue their preparations ahead of their next league fixture against Sassuolo. The aim is to go into the match with as full a squad as possible and, in this regard, the potential inclusion of Vlahovic is significant news for the attacking line-up. If everything goes smoothly in the final training sessions, the Serbian centre-forward should at least be included in the squad, ready to make his contribution should the match require it. The countdown to DV9’s return, therefore, seems to be well and truly coming to an end.